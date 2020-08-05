Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Maybe not beautiful, but arguably the nicest day we’ve had in a while. Not too hot, with highs topping out in the mid- to upper 80s, and only moderately humid, with dew points in the mid-60s. High pressure centered to our west should give us partly to mostly sunny skies, with only the chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Winds are light from the north and west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Still just the chance of an isolated shower or storm this evening. But with the humidity on the rise again and a front stalled nearby, we could see a few showers and storms develop overnight or toward dawn. Lows settle in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A few showers and a thundershower remain possible during the morning, with a decent chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon into evening. Partly to mostly cloudy skies should limit highs to the mid-80s, but with the humidity up again (dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s). Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: That chance of scattered showers and storms lingers into the evening before diminishing overnight. Otherwise we stay on the muggy side with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Friday may trend slightly warmer with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Scattered showers could develop again, especially during the afternoon into evening, thanks to high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) and low pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere. Friday night lows fall back to near 70. Confidence: Medium

