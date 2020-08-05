A swarm of twisters unleashed additional wind damage in the Mid-Atlantic, from North Carolina to New Jersey.

Heavy rain was also a major problem, particularly in eastern Pennsylvania, where historic amounts in a short time interval pushed waterways near and above record levels. This resulted in substantial flooding and forced numerous water rescues and evacuations.

Isaias was only a Category 1 hurricane when it made a landfall, and a strong tropical storm when it ripped through the Northeast, but it demonstrated that even storms of relatively low intensity can produce enormous impacts.

Isaias’s numbers and statistics are impressive:

3.6 million: The approximate peak number of customers without power Tuesday evening, when Isaias was barreling through New England. The greatest number of outages occurred in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, where some customers are expected to remain in the dark for days, if not longer.

78 mph: The wind gust clocked 1 mile southwest of Battery Park City, N.Y. and in Farmingdale, on Long Island. Numerous gusts reached around 70 mph in the New York City boroughs, including at JFK and La Guardia airports, both located in Queens.

Some other notable gusts from the Carolinas to the Northeast include:

Oak Island, N.C.: 87 mph

Cape May, N.J.: 75 mph

Ocean City, Md: 74 mph

McClellanville, S.C.: 78 mph

Dewey Beach, Del.: 68 mph

Assateague, Va.: 68

Wallops Island, Va.: 68 mph

Atlantic City, N.J.: 66 mph

Norfolk: 61 mph

Virginia Beach: 59 mph

Richmond: 51 mph

146 mph: The wind gust measured at the top of Mount Washington, N.H., the highest on record there in the month of August.

109 mph: The wind gust registered when a waterspout coming ashore collided with a weather station on Long Beach Island, N.J.

115: The number of tornado warnings the National Weather Service issued during the storm’s duration.

33: The number of tornado reports associated with Isaias that the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center received Monday and Tuesday. (This number is preliminary.) Including among these is deadly twister that killed two people in Bertie County, N.C.

Seven: The total fatalities in the mainland United States from Hurricane Isaias.

Nine inches: The rainfall in Sotterley, Md. Widespread rainfall totals along Isaias’s path reached three to six inches, with localized amounts between six and nine inches. Some of the heaviest rainfall fell from eastern Virginia through Washington’s eastern suburbs in Maryland into eastern Pennsylvania and southern New York.

Other notable rainfall totals:

Wynnewood, Pa.: 8.59 inches

Williamsburg, Va.: 6.8 inches

Richmond: 5.2 inches

Baltimore: 4.36 inches

More than eight feet: The height above flood stage at Perkiomen Creek in Graterford, Pa., about midway between Philadelphia and Allentown, which set a record. Jordan Creek in Allentown also broke a record, surpassing the previous mark set during Hurricane Agnes in 1972.

5.4 feet above normally dry land: The storm surge in Wilmington, N.C., a record, breaking the mark set during Hurricane Florence in 2018. The water level at Springmaid Pier on Myrtle Beach, S.C., climbed more than four feet above the predicted tide, the third-highest water level on record there, behind Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. A surge of at least four feet also occurred at the Battery in New York City and in Cambridge, Md.

Nine: The number of tropical cyclones that have formed this hurricane season in the Atlantic. When it formed, Isaias became the earliest “I” storm on record by more than a week, and the latest domino to topple in a season that’s also brought the earliest-forming C, E, F and G storms on record — Cristobal, Edouard, Fay and Gonzalo. Including Isaias, 2020 produced five named storms in July, tied for the most on record with 2005.

12: The number of days between Isaias’s emergence as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa and its arrival in the Mid-Atlantic.