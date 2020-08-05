Through Tonight: Clouds will increase later this evening as showers and storms to the southwest move this way. Rain will be increasingly likely locally in the hours around midnight, then continue through dawn. It will probably be hit-or-miss, but a few spots could see as much as an inch or so. Lows will dip to the upper 60s in the cooler suburbs and the low 70s in the city.

AD

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be partly to mostly cloudy, with showers possible much of the day, and storms could mix in, as well. There may be a lull through much of the morning before showers and storms develop, with areas south likely to face the worst of the weather. The heaviest rain could amount to near or past one to two inches. Some isolated flooding is possible. Highs will range from near-80 to the low 80s.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Thursday storms: Southern parts of the area are under a “marginal risk” for severe storms Thursday. That is a Level 1 of 5 from the NWS Storm Prediction Center. Following some overnight showers and perhaps a few rumbles, a break in the activity during the morning seems likely. Additional showers and storms may erupt in the afternoon. For now, the worst of it favors southern parts of the region, but it wouldn’t take much to include more of the area.

The main focus from the SPC is as follows, per its update today: “Wet microbursts with localized gusts primarily in the 50-60 mph range will be capable of pockets of wind damage with the stronger storms.”