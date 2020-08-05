Two of the tornadoes occurred in St. Mary’s county. The first, in the very southern part of the county near Point Lookout, was given a preliminary rating of EF0 on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita Scale. It touched down around 6:28 a.m. shortly after sunrise. Evidence was found of winds up to 80 mph inside narrow funnel, which was on the ground for just under a mile.

The other St. Mary’s County twister, preliminarily rated an EF1, caused damage near Piney Point, which is about 15 miles south of Leonardtown. It was on the ground for about 7 miles between 6:30 and 6:43 a.m. Winds were estimated at 100 mph.

A third tornado occurred as a waterspout made landfall in Calvert County just to the east of Huntington. It was on the ground for 2.2 miles between 7:33 and 7:37 a.m. The twister was given a preliminary rating of EF-1 with peak winds of 90 mph.

That tornado did move ashore and cause tree damage in the Willow Beach Colony neighborhood just north of the Breezy Point Campground, tracking 2.2 miles before dissipating.

Part of a larger tornado outbreak

The tornadoes were part of an outbreak of dozens that swarmed the Mid-Atlantic and Delmarva Peninsula as Tropical Storm Isaias rode up the East Coast.

The National Weather Service issued more than one hundred tornado warnings Monday night into Tuesday as Isaias unleashed destructive, and at times deadly, twisters that tore through paths of damage from North Carolina to New Jersey.

The siege began when multiple tornadoes touched down Monday night west of Wilmington, N.C., causing damage near the town of Bolivia. Two tornadoes were on the ground simultaneously. Doppler radar was able to detect lofted by the twin funnels. Another tornado struck northwest of Wilmington in the town of Leland.

A continuous barrage of rotating supercell thunderstorms continued to feed into Isaias during its entire journey up the Mid-Atlantic.

Two people were killed when an early morning tornado ripped through a mobile home community in Windsor, North Carolina early Tuesday. The twister struck around 2:30 a.m. Bertie County officials confirmed that one adult male and one adult female perished in the storm. At least ten homes were destroyed.

Then, around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a significant tornado moved across the North Carolina border into Virginia, impacting Suffolk County, where it produced EF1 damage. This was part of the same storm complex that tracked through Windsor earlier.

Around the the same time, another tornado, rated EF2, was in progress near Courtland in southern Virginia.

The Weather Service office in Wakefield also confirmed an EF2 tornado that tracked through Southhampton County, Va. around that time.

A fourth tornado in Southeast Virginia, rated EF1, then swept through James City County at 4:13 a.m.

Later Tuesday morning, tornadoes ravaged areas farther north. The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly New Jersey wrote it confirmed six tornadoes: two on the Delmarva Peninsula, two in southern New Jersey, and two in So

utheast Pennsylvania.

How do tropical cyclones produce tornadoes?

It’s not unusual for a tropical cyclone to produce tornadoes. In fact, it’s quite common. The change of wind speed and direction with height resulting from a cyclone’s inflow and outflow can encourage individual thunderstorms and downpours in the feeder bands to rotate.

In tropical cyclones, winds near the surface spiral counter-clockwise into the storm, and exit clockwise aloft. That shear is occasionally enough to spin up tornadoes by the dozen.