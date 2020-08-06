Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Showers are likely to be scattered across the area this morning but may decrease some by midday. As the afternoon wears on, thunderstorms could flare up, producing some heavy downpours and gusty winds. The most intense storms are most likely south and southeast of the District. All the clouds and showers hold down highs to the low to mid-80s while humidity is moderately high. Winds are mostly light from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are possible through the night with plenty of breaks in between. Winds are nearly calm except in storms. Lows sink into the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers and a few thunderstorms remain likely at times but should be less potent than the day before with a little more sun when it’s not raining. Humidity remains on the high side (dew points in the low 70s). High temperatures are still mainly focused in the mid-80s with light winds from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: There is still the likelihood of showers/thunderstorms in the evening but they should finally become scarce later at night. Winds calm, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Between Thursday morning and Friday evening about an inch of rain could fall from the various showers and storms although locally higher (and lower) amounts are possible depending where storms track.

A look ahead

High pressure finally starts to build in on Saturday with lots more sun and only the slightest chance of a popup shower or two. Unfortunately, humidity lingers, and highs creep up to the mid- to upper 80s. The night is clear and if you are up late in the evening or get up early in the predawn, check out the moon and Mars rubbing shoulders. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Sunday should be mostly shower-free under mainly sunny skies, allowing most areas to reach the upper 80s and hotter spots to start breaking the 90-degree mark once again. Overnight lows remain in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High