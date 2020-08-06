Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Showers and storms will continue this evening and into the early overnight. It seems the most widespread stuff may focus south, but we will have some heavy showers and storms to deal with locally, as well. This is hit-or-miss activity, yet some spots may see several inches of rain in a short time, leading to localized flooding. After midnight, rain chances will begin to wane and skies are mostly cloudy as it remains muggy. Lows are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds are from the south, around 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Friday): It will be a lot like much of today. Clouds will rule, but sunshine will poke through to heat us up at times. Humid as a sauna on the Persian Gulf, with highs heading for the mid-80s or so. We will run the risk of afternoon-evening showers and storms once again. Any of that activity could produce heavy rain.
Pollen update: Rain continues to mess with the pollen counts. Incomplete numbers showed mold spores to be moderate/high, and tree and grass pollen to be low.
Flash flood watch: Another day, another flood watch. Thanks to plenty of rain recently, most of the region needs one inch or less to cause some flash flooding.
