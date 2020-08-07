AD

Today (Friday): Clouds and rain chances—with perhaps some continuing flooding concerns—are the day’s themes. Downpour risks have perhaps a slighter likelihood nearer sunrise and sunset. Mid- to upper 80s don’t seem too bad and somewhat seasonably August-like, but it’s that high humidity (dew points at least in the low 70s) which makes it feel steamy. Light east-northeast breezes may blow, as well. In most spots that see rain, a quarter to a half-inch is possible, but a quick inch or more in can’t be ruled out in any persistent downpours. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening showers and storms are possible, but rain chances wane with sunset if not prior. A couple thunderstorms could quickly dump some heavy stuff. Clouds are numerous but breezes are light and variable. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Mid-80s to near 90, with continued mugginess (dew points still in the low 70s), under increasingly sunnier skies are a bit of a welcome break from the downpours. Still, we can’t rule out a chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon. Any northeast breezes should stay under 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Plan on fewer clouds and only a slight rain chance. The moon and Mars may be visible together in the late evening and predawn hours, assuming we do see the expected cloud breaks. Low temperatures are again in our well-known regime of upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: We’ve got even-lower cloud levels and shower or storm chances. It may prove to be the best outdoor day of the weekend. We’ll keep you posted should this change. Dominant sunshine helps boost temperatures, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s in most spots. Continued mugginess, with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s, make the apparent temperature feel several degrees warmer to our skin as it attempts to cool by evaporating sweat. Keep that in mind and hydrate. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Only a few clouds or a quick sprinkle look possible overnight. Low temperatures hover in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High