Through tonight: Showers and storms will continue to dot the region into the evening. There won’t be a whole lot of coverage locally, but any storm could drop torrential rain and cause flooding like we saw Thursday night. As we go deeper into the night, rain odds will dwindle and lows will settle to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some patchy fog may develop, especially in sheltered valleys or places that saw a lot of rain recently. Winds will be light and variable after dark.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds will be numerous at times, but more sunshine than recent days seems likely. There could be an isolated afternoon storm or two, and some heavy rain, plus frequent lightning, is a risk with any activity. Highs will be mainly in the mid-and-upper 80s, although someone could snag a 90. There will be a slight easing of humidity, with dew points falling into the 60s on a light west and northwest wind.
Sunday: It will be the sunniest day in a while. Given plentiful low-level moisture, a random shower or storm isn’t impossible, but I wouldn’t bet heavily on it. Temperatures will rise close to 90 for highs. Humidity will still be a step below oppressive.
Pollen update: Tree and grass pollen, as well as mold spores, are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
