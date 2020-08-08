Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Pretty standard for this time of year. Any break in the flooding rain potential is a plus these days.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.
  • Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s to lower 70s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Forecast in detail

Compared to days past, the weather we’re dealing with in the days to come is rather decent, if still of the toasty variety. Instead of mid- to upper 90s kind of heat, we’ll see a couple days near or just above 90. Rain chances should also remain down in the days ahead.

Today (Saturday): Skies should be at least a little more sun-filled compared to recently. Chances of rain are low, and mainly to our south. Anything that pops up nearby is isolated. High temperatures head for the mid-80s to around 90. Winds are from the north and northwest around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a pleasant evening, as long as you don’t mind elevated humidity. That’s summer around here. Low temperatures settle to the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. There’s a small chance of a passing shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Probably even sunnier than today. Winds aren’t much of a factor as high temperatures head to within a few degrees of 90. I’d expect the day to remain dry. A rare event of late! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A south wind starts to pump fresh moisture into the region. The main impact may be some increased cloudiness. Lows are again in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Both Monday and Tuesday are dominated by high pressure and seasonably toasty readings. High temperatures are near 90 or a bit above, with lows near 70 to the mid-70s. While Monday is nearly fully sunny, some clouds may build through Tuesday and a couple showers or storms could form late. Confidence: Medium