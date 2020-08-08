Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Skies should be at least a little more sun-filled compared to recently. Chances of rain are low, and mainly to our south. Anything that pops up nearby is isolated. High temperatures head for the mid-80s to around 90. Winds are from the north and northwest around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a pleasant evening, as long as you don’t mind elevated humidity. That’s summer around here. Low temperatures settle to the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. There’s a small chance of a passing shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Probably even sunnier than today. Winds aren’t much of a factor as high temperatures head to within a few degrees of 90. I’d expect the day to remain dry. A rare event of late! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A south wind starts to pump fresh moisture into the region. The main impact may be some increased cloudiness. Lows are again in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead