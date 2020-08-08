Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: There’s just a slight chance at a pop-up shower or two for the rest of the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the daylight hours. It will stay quite humid overnight, with dew points and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Areas of patchy fog are likely to develop given the high humidity and lack of any surface wind.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Early morning fog should dissipate relatively quickly. Mostly sunny skies should develop by the afternoon hours, and temperatures will make a run at 90 degrees when it’s all said and done. It will feel rather sticky as well, with high humidity levels still in place. Warm and muggy again Sunday night with lows in the mid 70s.
