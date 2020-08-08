A hundred years ago the 30-year average for 70-degree lows was 26. Fifty years ago it was 42. Today it is 60. In other words, the number of such warm nights has doubled during the past century.

The 42 day-period with lows of 70 or higher between June 27 and Aug. 7 this year by itself exceeds the annual average number of such days in 55 percent of years since records began in Washington in 1871

AD

Adding in the 12 days with lows of at least 70 before the streak began, 2020′s total of 54 such days is running third most on record year-to-date.

AD

The eight years with most 70-degree or warmer low temperatures have all occurred since 2010, with 2015 at the top with 61 such days. There are 149 years in Washington weather records, so to have the top 8 over the course of 11 years is exceptional.

The most number of such days in any year is 91, which occurred during 2018, the wettest year on record in which warm, humid air was abnormally persistent. That extra-moist air meant cooling was hard to come by at night, leading to 70-degree lows into mid-October.

For 2020 to rank in the top 10 for this metric, it needs to hit 71 which certainly seems feasible at this point.

There are many causes for more 70-degree lows. Some of the increase in warm mornings is simply an extension of the season. More warm nights are occurring in late spring and early fall.

AD

AD

When temperature records began at the current location, Reagan National Airport, the first occurrence of a 70-degree low typically came around June 10 and the final around Sept. 12. Today the bounds are more like May 28 and Sept. 23.

That’s almost four extra weeks of time when 70-degree lows tend to happen over the course of 75 years.

And while this year has not had a low in the 80s such sultry nights have also been increasing dramatically. If Washington doesn’t manage one this year, it will only be the second time since 2010 that we didn’t do it at least once.

In 2011 and 2016, Washington registered a record seven nights with low temperatures at or above 80. Since 2010, there have been 34 such nights, compared to 31 in the 138 years prior.

AD

You can find similar trends up and down the coast, in places like New York, Philadelphia and Raleigh-Durham, where the increase in warm nights can, in part, be attributed to urbanization. But inland, rural stations like Harrisburg, Pa.; Elkins, W.Va.; and Asheville, N.C. have also seen an increase in warm nights.