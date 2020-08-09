Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

7/10: Trending a bit warmer and plenty humid, but no real rain threat is a nice way to end the weekend.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny and humid. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.
  • Tonight: Muggy, patchy fog possible. Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs: Low-to-mid 90s.

Forecast in detail

It’s been rather nice seeing our afternoon temperatures not begin with a "9″ around here lately! In fact, yesterday was our sixth day in a row without reaching 90 degrees in D.C. That streak could end today, however, as we warm up a bit underneath high pressure. Tomorrow is even hotter, with rain chances remaining low despite high humidity, before shower and storm chances start to rise again into midweek.

Today (Sunday): After some possible fog early, high pressure settles in for a bit. That means partly sunny skies as temperatures trend slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Light winds from the south don’t do much to cut through the high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm. Confidence: High

Tonight: With the muggy air some patchy late-night fog is possible. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with very light winds, perhaps even calm. Overnight lows drop to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): We’re still humid, and even a bit hotter, with highs heading for the low-to-mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. The heat index could reach near 100. A weak disturbance overhead could trigger a stray afternoon shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We remain warm and humid through the night, with enough of a lingering breeze to limit fog chances. Skies stay partly cloudy with lows settling in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

With a warm and humid flow continuing from the south on Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see partly sunny skies with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon into evening. Temperatures should make a run into the low 90s both days, with Tuesday night lows falling back into the 70s. Confidence: Medium