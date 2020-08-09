Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Sunday): After some possible fog early, high pressure settles in for a bit. That means partly sunny skies as temperatures trend slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Light winds from the south don’t do much to cut through the high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm. Confidence: High

AD

Tonight: With the muggy air some patchy late-night fog is possible. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with very light winds, perhaps even calm. Overnight lows drop to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek.

AD

Tomorrow (Monday): We’re still humid, and even a bit hotter, with highs heading for the low-to-mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. The heat index could reach near 100. A weak disturbance overhead could trigger a stray afternoon shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We remain warm and humid through the night, with enough of a lingering breeze to limit fog chances. Skies stay partly cloudy with lows settling in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead