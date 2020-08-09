Through Tonight: Isolated showers and downpours should be limited mostly to the south and east of D.C. for the rest of the evening. Otherwise, it will be rather warm and muggy through the overnight period. Temperatures and dew point values will remain in the 70s, which will probably result in some pockets of fog, especially in areas where it rained.
Tomorrow (Monday): A bit more of a southerly wind component will push temperatures a few degrees on Monday. Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will top out in the low 90s, but the combined heat and humidity will push the heat index close to 100 degrees at times. Once again, one can’t completely rule out an isolated shower or downpour in the afternoon. Warm and muggy again tomorrow night, with dew-point values in the low to mid-70s.
Dry Summer in New England: While talking to my dad tonight, he mentioned how this is one of the driest summers he can remember in the Boston area. And the numbers back it up. In fact, after a dry July, much of New England is now officially under some level of drought advisory.
