Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Monday): It’s hot and it’s humid (dew points in the low 70s) under partly sunny skies. Highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s, which feel like 95 to 100. Gentle breezes from the south aren’t strong enough to offer much relief. An afternoon or early evening shower is not out of the question (20 percent chance), but most of us stay dry. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Any thundershowers quickly wane toward dark, with warm and muggy conditions overnight. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Conditions are pretty similar to Monday, except there’s a slightly higher chance of late-day storms (30 percent). But most of us remain dry, with humid highs near the low 90s, which feel like about 100. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A few isolated evening storms are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid overnight, with lows near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday is partly sunny, hot and humid, with highs again near 90. As a cold front approaches, scattered showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and especially into the evening. Lows Wednesday night are around 70. Confidence: Medium
Thursday through Sunday is pretty unsettled as the cold front stalls over the region. That will bring the chance of numerous showers and storms each day, especially during the afternoon through evening hours. How likely they are will depend on exactly where the frontal boundary sets up. But, at least through Friday, the chance of showers and storms is around 60 percent, perhaps dropping to 40 to 50 percent over the weekend as the front starts to wash out a bit. Highs are mainly in the low to mid-80s due to increased cloud cover. Overnight lows are near 70. Confidence: Medium