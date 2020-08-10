Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): It’s hot and it’s humid (dew points in the low 70s) under partly sunny skies. Highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s, which feel like 95 to 100. Gentle breezes from the south aren’t strong enough to offer much relief. An afternoon or early evening shower is not out of the question (20 percent chance), but most of us stay dry. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any thundershowers quickly wane toward dark, with warm and muggy conditions overnight. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High



Tomorrow (Tuesday): Conditions are pretty similar to Monday, except there’s a slightly higher chance of late-day storms (30 percent). But most of us remain dry, with humid highs near the low 90s, which feel like about 100. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few isolated evening storms are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid overnight, with lows near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is partly sunny, hot and humid, with highs again near 90. As a cold front approaches, scattered showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and especially into the evening. Lows Wednesday night are around 70. Confidence: Medium

