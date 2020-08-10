Through Tonight: An isolated storm or two may linger into the evening. Otherwise, clouds should dissipate with sunset, and it will be mostly clear overnight. Lows will range from around 70 to the mid-70s. Muggy, too. Maybe a few patches of fog in the usual spots.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Most of the sunshine will come early, with clouds bubbling in the daytime heat. There may be slightly more thunderstorms than Monday but not many. They may also focus later — evening into the night. Highs are expected near 90 and into the low 90s. Winds from the south around 5 to 10 mph keep heat indexes up in the mid-90s to around 100.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree and grass pollen are both low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree and grass pollen are both low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

Mushroom season: You may have noticed there’s been a mushroom explosion in recent days. We can thank all the rain lately.

One type, the field or meadow mushroom, has been particularly prominent in the city. It and a few others have also been causing full or partial “fairy rings” to appear. These circular mushroom patterns are caused by a parent spore that continues to grow outward year-to-year.

In general, late summer into fall is a good time to see mushrooms after a rainy spell.