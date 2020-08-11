Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the low to possibly mid-90s. Heat indexes reach the upper 90s to low 100s once again as dew points remain in the 70s. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms should pop by mid- to late afternoon into the early evening. Light winds blow from the south at 5 to 10 mph, except gusty around storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and warm with some lingering evening showers or storms possible. Lows only reach down into the lower to mid-70s by early morning. We should see sufficient breaks in the clouds to get sight of the starry skies and the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat indexes in the mid- to upper 90s. Scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms should be a bit more numerous than today, but still not everyone will see one. Light winds from the southeast at around 5 mph, except gusty near storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and muggy with scattered lingering evening thunderstorms and showers. Lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday continues partly sunny skies to start, but more clouds, showers and thunderstorms show up by the afternoon and evening, with potentially heavy downpours as highs manage to reach the mid- to upper 80s. Humidity remains high, so the heat indexes still reach the 90s. Thursday night brings some evening showers and storms before partly cloudy skies take over the overnight hours with muggy lows in the 70s again. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday sees mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening, and highs mainly in the lower to mid-80s and moderate humidity. On Friday night, expect scattered evening showers and storms as lows reach down to about 70 or the low 70s. Confidence: Medium