Through Tonight: An isolated shower or storm could persist into evening. Any that do die off with sunset. After that, it will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will range from about 72 to 78. A touch of fog will be possible in the usual spots. Winds will be from the south at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We will see a fair amount of sunshine to start the day, but clouds will billow with time. Scattered to widespread showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Any of this activity can produce torrential rain, on the order of several inches in a short period. Other spots may stay totally dry. Before the rain, highs will be right around 90. Winds will be from the south at around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree and weed pollen is low/moderate. Grass pollen is low.

Wednesday rain: A cold front is slated to stall out in the area on Wednesday. That usually means rain around here in summer. While rain and storms could be hit-or-miss, the abundance of rainfall lately means it won’t take much for flooding to occur. And some of the storms could drop quite a bit in a short period of time — as much as one to two inches generally, with perhaps four inches in a big time downpour.