The busy start to the 2020 hurricane season has already featured the earliest C, E, F, G, H, and I storms on record. It’s only early August, and already the Lower 48 has seen two hurricane landfalls. The atmosphere has expended twice as much “accumulated cyclone energy,” a metric that incorporates storm longevity in addition to the speed and size of a storm, as is typical at this point in the season.

The storm that could become Josephine is the lone incipient tropical system in the Atlantic, but that could change significantly in a little over a week’s time, when atmospheric conditions become more favorable for more widespread storm development.

Invest 95L

The latest system to watch, dubbed “Invest 95L,” was centered about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands at midday Tuesday. Infrared satellite imagery revealed very tall cloud tops and tightly clustered showers and thunderstorms, showing the storm was becoming a larger, well-organized system.

In addition, visible satellite imagery captured signs of a healthy outflow of air from the system at high altitudes. When a system is able to efficiently evacuate more air from above, its internal pressure can decrease as winds strengthen, bringing more air in at low levels. That helps it to intensify.

The system appeared to be a little bit lopsided, however. Its thunderstorm activity was primarily located to the north and west of its low-level center. In fact, the near-surface spin could be seen whirling whimsically on satellite imagery, lagging behind the more persistent thunderstorms.

Its development is predicated on the storm becoming more vertically-stacked, or to put it another way, less lopsided.

The storm is moving into a part of the tropical Atlantic with very little wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. Wind shear can disrupt fledgling systems through an atmospheric tug-of-war. Without that obstacle for 95L to overcome, its odds of strengthening into a named storm are greater.

The system will be moving into some mid-level warm air, associated with the Saharan Air Layer from Africa. That could put a lid on any strengthening.

No threat to the Lower 48

Putting it all together, 95L is likely to become a tropical storm sometime before Thursday. Thereafter, its ability to strengthen will wane.

The system could clip the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday or Friday before curving north over the open Atlantic. Its moisture field could also enhance heavy downpours over Puerto Rico on Saturday.

There’s an outside chance the system could affect Bermuda’s weather into early next week.

Roaring activity may be on the way

Overall, the Atlantic’s quiescence will soon change, as weather and climate phenomena team up with preexisting conditions that favor an extremely active hurricane season. These factors include above-average sea surface temperatures across virtually the entire tropical Atlantic.

The upcoming active period will be assisted by what is known as a convectively-coupled Kelvin wave, or a large overturning circulation in the tropical atmosphere. As its rising branch passes over the ocean basin, enhanced lift will make it easier for thunderstorm updrafts to materialize and storms to grow.

This system will get some help from the Madden-Julian Oscillation, or MJO, a broader but similar mechanism that will amplify that effect.

With anomalously warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures made possible in part by human-induced climate change, the risk of stronger, wetter hurricanes is growing. There is also an increased threat of storms undergoing rapid intensification before landfall, which can have devastating consequences. Rapid intensification is notoriously difficult to predict.

An expansive Bermuda High, which influences steering currents over the Atlantic at this time of year, could help suppress tropical cyclones farther south and west as well, bringing them closer to land.