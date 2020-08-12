Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies this morning see increasing clouds this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s and light winds. The humidity is extra thick with dew points in the mid-70s. All that moisture in the air combined with an approaching cold front means scattered showers and storms are likely mid-afternoon into evening. Any storms that develop should be slow-moving (due to very light steering winds at the mid-levels of the atmosphere) with the potential for very heavy rain and isolated gusty winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms remain likely into the evening, again with the potential for very heavy rain and isolated gusty winds, before diminishing overnight. The air remains very muggy with light winds and lows in the low-to-mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Still very humid, but a bit cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies, as highs head for the mid-80s. With the front having stalled nearby, isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible at just about any time through the day, and again these could be slow-moving with very heavy rain. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few showers and a thundershower could linger into the evening. Otherwise we’re muggy and mostly cloudy with lows near 70 to the low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead