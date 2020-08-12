Through Tonight: Storms will continue to roam into early evening. They’re hit-or-miss but could be intense locally, dropping a lot of rain in a short time. Showers and storms will wane with sunset, although another wave of scattered activity may try to work this way into the night. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. More showers and storms could develop toward dawn, with more heavy rain possible. Lows will be near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph, turning to the east with time.

Tomorrow (Thursday): The front hung up in the region will slip south somewhat. That will helps bring temperatures down slightly, but it will still be very humid. Showers and storms will be scattered into the afternoon, and may become widespread at times. Any could contain heavy and potentially flooding rain. With all the clouds and some rain around, highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Winds will be mostly from the east and fairly light.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen are both low.

More heat: With the 41st 90-degree day under our belts today, Washington continues to move farther ahead of the NWS average of 36 such days. It’s also been another three-day stretch, which means this is our fourth heat wave of the year.

A heat wave is typically thought of as three days at or above 90. In Washington, the current 30-year average is for five heat waves per summer. Of course, the first one was so long — second-longest on record — that perhaps we could skip a heat wave or two in the future.