Today (Thursday): Showers and thunderstorms are possible anytime but should be more numerous during the afternoon heat. Locally heavy downpours are likely, and some pockets of flooding cannot be ruled out. Highs should only be in the low to mid-80s given the showers, but a stray reading in the upper 80s is still possible in a storm-free zone. Winds are minimal and humidity is high (dew points in lower 70s). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Thunderstorms should quiet as the night progresses, but scattered showers may persist with locally heavy downpours still possible. Winds are mainly calm and lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers and thunderstorms remain active. The risk of heavy downpours remains, but upper-air winds should start to pick up a bit so they are less prone to just sit over any one area. Winds are minimal except in storms. Humidity holds at levels making highs in the mid-80s uncomfortable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Shower activity should taper off later at night. Calm and humid conditions persist. Lows slip to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Predawn risers on Saturday may get a glimpse of the crescent moon nearly touching Venus. For the rest of us, just another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms and high humidity. Highs are only in the low 80s at least. Evening showers should again taper off overnight with lows mainly in the upper 60s. Sunday’s weather should be nearly identical. Confidence: Medium