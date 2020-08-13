Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds are numerous into the night, and some additional showers or a storm are possible. Any of that activity can produce heavy rain and perhaps some isolated flooding. Lows settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some fog is possible as winds blow out of the northeast around 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Friday): Rather cloudy conditions seem set to prevail. Some breaks are possible at times, though. Scattered showers and storms are a good bet by the afternoon. While they are hit or miss, some can drop heavy rain and cause at least localized flooding. Highs are in the low-and-mid 80s as winds blow from the east and northeast around 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are high/very high at 24,832.52 spores per cubic meter of air. Other pollens are low, although the pollen count is somewhat incomplete due to rain.
70+ forever? Today will be day 48 in a row of temperatures not falling below 70. We’re now 13 days ahead of the old record. There are finally some signs D.C. could fall below 70 in the not-too-distant future. We shall see!
