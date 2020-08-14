AD

Today (Friday): Mostly cloudy skies are the rule. There’s some indication that afternoon hours have a slightly higher chance for rain, and heavier rain at that. Still, stay rain-aware all day. With flooding remaining possible, if you encounter a water-covered path forward: Turn around, don’t drown. Sultry high temperatures in the low to mid-80s feel like nearly 90 degrees. Northeasterly breezes around 10 mph are possible, with higher gusts in and around any thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Storms and downpours should slowly taper off by late evening, but some showers, drizzle and fog may dot the region overnight. The air may seem extra stuffy as our recent high humidity (dew points above 70 degrees) remains but winds fully calm. Soupy low temperatures only make it to around 70 degrees to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): The flooding risk continues, especially into the afternoon hours, as more downpours and thunderstorms erupt. A big question is if they set up in our area or just to the south. We may not know more on that until later today or even tomorrow morning. If we see fairly steady rain and overcast skies, we may struggle to get into the upper 70s to low 80s. Don’t think it comfortable, though, with dew points still eyeing the oppressive mid-70s at some points. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers, storms and downpours may continue. It’s muggy again, with low temperatures only bottoming out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Our potential last day of this on-repeat downpour pattern. Flooding remains a threat, but perhaps we see a bit more sun and less rain by late afternoon? It’s another question of if the heavier rain sets up here or to the south. Depending, again, on just how much persistent rain and cloud cover we see, temperatures could stay below 80 degrees. Let’s again call for upper 70s to low 80s as the likely high temperature range for now. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Could a final round of showers and storms be the final phase of our wet pattern? Overall, expect some clouds even if we don’t end up too wet. With dew points potentially dipping below the gross 70-degree mark, temperatures should be allowed to follow suit and fall into the 60s as well most spots. Confidence: Low-Medium