Through Tonight: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms dot the land this evening. Any can produce some downpours, but they’ll tend to dissipate with sunset, although a few could keep going a while after dark. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds are from the east around 5 mph.

AD

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

AD

Tomorrow (Saturday): This may count as something of a break, with minimal shower and storm activity expected. That said, it’ll be rather cloudy, and raindrops are certainly possible at times. Most of that should be light. Highs should rise to near 80 and perhaps toward the mid-80s.

There is some potential for more widespread rain and storms moving toward Saturday evening into the overnight hours. That rain may ultimately drop temperatures into the 60s Saturday night, possibly ending D.C.'s record-long streak of temperatures at or above 70 degrees, now at 49 days.

Sunday: Rain is a good bet in the morning, and it could linger much of the day. A little wave of low pressure riding along the front in the region helps enhance activity. Widespread totals of about an inch or two seem possible, with some spots potentially seeing more. For now the focus for the heaviest rain seems to be south of the city, but that is very much subject to change. Additional flooding is likely a risk somewhere.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is moderate. Tree and weed pollen are both low.