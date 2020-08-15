Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Like recent days, clouds tend to rule. Some sunnier breaks are a decent bet, as well. A couple showers are likely, especially in the afternoon and to the south, although they shouldn’t amount to much compared to some of what we’ve seen lately. Highs are around 80. Winds are from the east and northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A couple more showers could be around in the evening, but we should tend to be mostly dry for the first half of the night or so. After midnight and toward dawn, new areas of rain and perhaps some storms try to break out. Lows are in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): A wave of low pressure passing to our south could keep the rain coming through Sunday morning. Odds become less with time, and we might be rain free at some point in the afternoon. We’re sitting on the edge of the heaviest rainfall forecast here, so shifts one way or another can make somewhat big differences. That said, an inch or even two seems a good bet when all is said and done, which would be enough to fuel more flooding worries. Some spots may see more, too. Highs are in the 70s as winds blow out of the northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers end during the evening, if not prior. It’s a partly cloudy overnight, with lows mainly in the low and mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

