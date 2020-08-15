Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Scattered showers will continue to shift in from the south before rainfall becomes steadier and more widespread after midnight. Rainfall accumulation will generally be between 0.5 and 1 inch overnight. Temperatures won’t move much, settling in the upper 60s with near-100-percent humidity and lots of low, murky clouds.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers will continue through Sunday morning and into the early afternoon. Some heavy rainmakers could develop during this time frame as well, especially west of D.C. Rainfall will become more scattered during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will only make it to the mid- to upper 70s with lots of cloud cover. It will be cloudy and murky overnight, with temperatures and dew point values in the upper 60s.
