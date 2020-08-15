Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

A bubble of drier air has kept showers to the south of D.C. this afternoon. That trend and the associated dry air bubble will erode overnight, and steady rain will be much more widespread. Locally, rainfall totals should not exceed one inch by Sunday morning, so flash flood potential is limited. Sunday will start wet, but the steadiest rain should move offshore in the afternoon, leaving behind lots of clouds and scattered showers for the remainder of the weekend.

Through tonight: Scattered showers will continue to shift in from the south before rainfall becomes steadier and more widespread after midnight. Rainfall accumulation will generally be between 0.5 and 1 inch overnight. Temperatures won’t move much, settling in the upper 60s with near-100-percent humidity and lots of low, murky clouds.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers will continue through Sunday morning and into the early afternoon. Some heavy rainmakers could develop during this time frame as well, especially west of D.C. Rainfall will become more scattered during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will only make it to the mid- to upper 70s with lots of cloud cover. It will be cloudy and murky overnight, with temperatures and dew point values in the upper 60s.

