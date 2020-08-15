The idea is more than a little paradoxical. Pools and lakes are supposed to offer some relief from summer heat. Could they actually be making Phoenix more miserable? It’s an apt question during the city’s hottest summer on record. Just on Friday, the mercury there soared to 117, tying the highest temperature on record in August.

For decades, scientists have investigated how land-use affects Phoenix’s blistering desert climate.

In the 1980s, scientists at Arizona State University looked into the matter, charting measures of humidity over time. If pools were changing the air’s moisture content, the city should have grown more humid as it developed. But their analysis found that humidity hadn’t actually risen at all.

“Many residents thought atmospheric moisture was increasing due to the increase in golf courses, man-made lakes and swimming pools,” Sandra Wardwell, lead author of the 1986 analysis, said in an email. But that idea was wrong, she said. If anything, absolute humidity had actually declined.

To understand why, you need to know a little about the history of Phoenix. In the late 19th century, cotton fields and orange groves started springing up around the city, fed by water from the Salt and Gila rivers. There is some evidence that these farms contributed to higher humidity, though their impact was fairly small.

After World War II, however, the urban center started to grow, and new homes and offices began to displace the old farms and orchards. Plantations gave way to pavement, making Phoenix more arid. While developers installed plenty of ponds and swimming pools, these features offered up less water than the acres and acres of irrigated farmland they replaced, Wardwell said, which would explain the apparent drop in absolute humidity.

There are simply too few swimming pools in Phoenix to make the city meaningfully more humid.

“If Phoenix was all swimming pools everywhere, then there might be a regional-scale impact, but I don't think it's really there right now,” said retired ASU climatologist Anthony Brazel. “The surface area of pools overall is probably minuscule compared to the surface area of the city.”

Even relatively large artificial lakes don’t make much of a dent, Brazel said. He found as much when he and his colleagues studied Tempe Town Lake, a reservoir in Tempe, Arizona.

“There was virtually no effect from that lake on downtown Tempe, and it's pretty sizable—much bigger than a swimming pool,” he said. “A quarter of a mile away from there, you get virtually no humidity effect.”

Tempe Town Lake is sunken below street level, he added, and as such, it’s protected from winds that might otherwise carry water vapor from the lake to other parts of the city. In this way, it’s similar to backyard pools, which are hemmed in by fences and homes that guard against the wind.

Crucially, even if Phoenix were covered head to toe in swimming pools, that wouldn’t necessarily make the city more uncomfortable.

Overall, man-made bodies of water probably have a small moderating influence on how hot it feels.

“We can understand the role of water in urban areas by thinking about coastal cities that are adjacent to the ocean,” said USC climatologist George Ban-Weiss, who studies urban microclimates. “Coastal cities have very moderate climates. They tend to have lower daytime temperatures and higher nighttime temperatures.”

Lakes and pools have the same effect, albeit on a much smaller scale. When scientists looked at artificial lakes in Sun City, a retirement community in the Phoenix area, they found that those had a cooling effect, at least nearby.

Conceivably, if locals dug a pool behind every house and a lake in every parking lot, humidity would creep up, but daytime temperatures would also drop a little.

“If you have cooling during the day, that would tend to make people more comfortable, but as humidity increases, that would tend to make people less comfortable. So which one wins?” Ban-Weiss said.

By and large, it's temperature. Studies show that small bodies of water in cities actually make people more comfortable, on balance, not less.

“The rise in humidity doesn't make you feel worse, per se,” Ban-Weiss said. "In the end, increases in humidity can diminish the beneficial effects of cooling, but the cooling effect still prevails."

In the judgment of science, pools have been found “not guilty” of making Phoenix summers intolerable.