Today (Sunday): A batch of rain, pockets of it possibly moderate to heavy, continues to move through as we begrudgingly crawl out of bed this morning. The rain should gradually diminish late morning into early afternoon, although occasional light showers may linger at times during the afternoon. It certainly doesn’t feel like mid-August out there with overcast skies and a steady breeze from the northeast (around 10 mph) limiting highs to the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Still a chance of an evening sprinkle with skies staying mostly cloudy through the night. Temperatures slowly drop toward lows in the mid-to-upper 60s and winds blow lightly out of the north. A few areas of fog may form in areas where winds become very light or calm overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Early-morning clouds should give way to a partly sunny day. Temperatures are more seasonable as afternoon highs reach the low-to-mid 80s with light winds from the northwest. A weak front moving through could touch off a few fast-moving showers or thundershowers, perhaps with some gusty winds, during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies turn mostly clear after any remaining showers or thundershowers exit early in the evening. That sets the stage for a fairly pleasant night with lows dropping back into the 60s and light winds. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We should finally return to mostly sunny skies Tuesday with an enjoyable day, as highs head for the mid-80s with humidity on the lower side for August (dew points in the low 60s). A minor disturbance brings increasing late-day clouds with the chance of a few showers and storms into the evening and overnight hours. Lows only fall back to near 70. Confidence: Medium