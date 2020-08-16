Through Tonight: Scattered showers will continue to diminish in frequency and push east this evening. Some spots (especially western areas) may even see a few rays of sunshine as well. Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with some partial clearing late. Some patchy fog is likely to develop, especially in locations closer to the Bay. Temperatures will remain cool but it will still be a bit sticky, with lows in the low to mid-60s and near 100 percent humidity levels.

Tomorrow (Monday): Patchy fog and leftover low clouds should lift in the morning. We’ll have partly sunny skies with much more summerlike temperatures in the low to mid-80s and reasonable humidity levels as well. A few pop-up heavy rainmakers are possible in the afternoon. It will be tranquil and almost refreshing Monday night, with temperatures in the mid-60s and a bit of a break in humidity levels.

Active weather week in the U.K.: Unusually strong and persistent clusters of thunderstorms have wreaked havoc all across Great Britain over the past several days. Earlier in the week, slow-moving and “training” thunderstorms dropped a month’s worth of rain in just a few hours in parts of Scotland. The torrential rains resulted in numerous landslides, including one in Aberdeenshire that caused a deadly train derailment on Wednesday morning.

Over the weekend, severe storms and heavy rain battered the southern part of the island, where upward of six inches of rain has caused widespread flooding. There has even been some documented tornado activity, including this impressive-looking waterspout that developed off southwestern England this afternoon.