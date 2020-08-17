Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Some patchy morning fog is likely before skies become partly sunny. Temperatures aren’t bad, with highs in the low to mid-80s, coupled with moderately high humidity (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s). Winds are mostly light out of the southwest. Models do suggest a broken line of showers and storms will move through between late afternoon and early evening, likely producing scattered downpours and perhaps some locally strong winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: After any early evening storms scoot off, skies are partly cloudy, with lows overnight between 60 and 65. Light winds from the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This may be the nicest day of the week. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, humidity is moderate (dew points 60 to 65) and temperatures are a few degrees cooler than average. Highs are in the low to mid-80s, with light breezes from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Some showers and storms aren’t out of the question, especially late at night, as a little disturbance zips by. Lows are in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Wednesday through Friday is not a bad stretch of summer days. Skies are partly sunny and highs are in the low to mid-80s but it’s a little more humid (dew points rising into the mid- to upper 60s) and some showers and storms are possible (30 percent chance) in the afternoon and evening, especially on Wednesday and Friday. Partly cloudy at night with lows mostly in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High