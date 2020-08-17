The brutal temperatures stem from a serious dome of heat stretching from the Korean Peninsula to southern Japan, a system that is likely to remain in place for much of the upcoming week. Temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above normal are likely through the week across the entirety of the Japanese island chain, with only a brief return to more temperate conditions by the weekend. Anomalous heat is likely to return into next week.

In Tokyo, the high temperature Monday was 99 degrees, well above the average high of 88. Even more impressive than the heat was the sultry, oppressive moisture that accompanied it. Dew points climbed to 81 degrees. The dew point is a measure of how much moisture is in the air; 60s are humid, and 70s are tropical.

Factoring in the humidity, the heat index — a proxy for how much strain the human body faces because of the heat and humidity — soared to an astonishing 115 degrees.

Osaka hit 100 degrees just a few minutes after noontime Monday. Their heat index was a degree higher, coming in at 116 degrees. Hiroshima saw temperatures climb well into the 90s.

AD

AD

The national record of 106 degrees in Hamamatsu appeared to occur just after 2 p.m. local time Monday.

The reading tied a measurement taken July 23, 2018, in the inland city of Kumagaya, about 40 miles northwest of Tokyo.

A weather balloon released Monday evening from Kagoshima, on the southern tip of Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost island, recorded temperatures above 70 degrees over the lowest 6,400 feet of the atmosphere. That’s higher than Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

Balmy temperatures at altitudes that high up are a surefire sign that impressive heat is present near the ground.

The past several weeks have been exceptionally hot in Japan, a nation still taking steps to avoid transmission of the coronavirus in the midst of the pandemic.

AD

On Aug. 4, Japan Safe Travel, a division of the Japan National Tourism Organization, urged citizens outdoors to “remove your mask to avoid heat stroke” when not within six feet of another person.

“Wearing a mask in summer with high temperature and humidity may cause heat stroke,” tweeted the group.

The latest outbreak of extreme temperatures comes almost exactly a year after a heat wave forced the hospitalization of more than 18,000 people. Fifty-seven people died in the heat wave.