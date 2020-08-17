Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, with a few heavy downpours, are out of here pretty quick in the evening. They may linger a bit longer in southern Maryland. After that, it is partly to mostly clear as lows settle across the 60s. Winds are out of the west around 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are mainly clear, and humidity is tolerable (dew points 60 to 65). It’s a pretty nice day, overall, with highs mainly in the mid-80s and winds from the northwest around 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are high/very high. Other pollens are low.
A hint of not summer: As you probably noticed, given the drop in temperatures in recent days, we ended our streak of 50 days with low temperatures at or above 70 degrees Sunday. It reached 66 on Sunday morning and again Monday morning at Reagan National Airport, where our records are kept for the city. We topped the previous record streak from 2016 by 15 days. The total count of days with lows at or above 70 in 2020 now ranks in the top 20 and will climb more as muggier weather returns later in the week.
