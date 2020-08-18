Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Pleasant high pressure perfects our day with partly to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity (dew points in the low to mid-60s) and light northwesterly breezes around 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy with only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm later at night, with lows ranging through the 60s. Winds remain light out of the west or even calm. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly cloudy skies with a low chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with cooler temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Humidity remains at fairly comfortable levels. Light winds blow from the northeast. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with lows ranging through the 60s again. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday is another fairly nice day with partly sunny skies as highs reach into the low 80s, which is near to slightly below normal for this late into August. Thursday night is cloudier, with lows again in the 60s to just about 70 right in the city. Confidence: Medium

Friday should be partly sunny, too, but humidity and temperatures pick up a bit as highs reach the mid-80s. We’ll need to watch for scattered afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. The storms are not expected to be widespread and the best chances are on the south side of the region. Friday night is partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium