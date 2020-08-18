Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies are increasingly cloudy this evening and overnight. There’s a small chance of some showers working into the area in the predawn to dawn time range. Anything like that is light. Lows are in the mid-60s to around 70. Winds are light and variable.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds are numerous, especially in the first half of the day. Some showers may move through as well. The most likely timing for those is the midday hours. More in the way of sunshine is likely as we head toward the evening. With all the clouds around, it’s even cooler, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are from the north around 5 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Weed pollen is low/moderate, as ragweed begins to pick up. Grass pollen is also low/moderate, while tree pollen is low.
Spoutbreak! A pocket of cold air over the Great Lakes, mixed with record-warm waters, has been causing a waterspout outbreak over the past three days. While waterspouts are fairly common on the Great Lakes, an event like this one is on the higher end.
