The spectacle began as scattered showers and storms zipped through the region during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Some of the storms were fronted by menacing shelf clouds. These dark, foreboding clouds form on the leading edge of storms when their cool downdrafts are met by warm, humid air. They often appear to span across the entire sky and look like an approaching wall.

The storms were hit or miss and not particularly intense. But a few produced brief downpours, a clap of thunder and some gusty winds. They came through in two waves.

The second wave, which moved through the region about an hour before sunset, set off the flurry of rainbows.

Several storm cells merged shortly before 7 p.m. as they crossed the Potomac. A low sun angle combined with the eastward-moving storms to create a 15-minute sun shower.

Before long, the eastern sky transformed into a dark, stormy canvas upon which the sun painted a brilliant double rainbow. The primary bow was a “supernumerary bow,” meaning it had several faint repetitions of color on its inner edge where different rays of light exited raindrops in slightly different directions.

Rainbows always form 42 degrees outward from the antisolar point because of how raindrops refract, or bend, sunlight. That is the point opposite the sun, explaining why you have to have your back to the sun to view a rainbow.

In the above video, one may also notice that the clear air inside the rainbow is much brighter than the dark sky between the primary rainbow and the secondary arc. That’s Alexander’s dark band, a product of raindrops in that area unable to beam light toward you.

Not long after the rainbows faded, the sun sank toward the horizon, and the sky took on a beautiful golden glow.

Cooler, less humid air followed Monday evening’s storm front, and high temperatures are forecast to remain in the 80s for the foreseeable future. After a record stretch of 90-degree heat in July, this is surely welcome news for many.

See amazing photos of Monday’s storm front passage and rainbow extravaganza below.

