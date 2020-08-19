There, the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which has burned 32,000 acres in Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Solano counties, advanced into the community overnight and into the predawn hours, prompting urgent evacuations with social media reports of homes consumed by flames as residents fled.

The Hennessey Fire in Lake Solano County had prompted the order of a large evacuation zone Wednesday morning, with firefighters reportedly focused on getting people out rather than fighting the rapidly advancing flames.

The fires in Napa and Sonoma come just a few years after devastating fires there killed 22 in 2017 and wiped out numerous wineries.

That fire complex, along with others burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, was burning so intensely into Wednesday morning that its heat signature was easily detectable from space. With a heat wave still in place along with high winds Wednesday, firefighting conditions are expected to be challenging.

Evacuations were ordered overnight for the town of Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County, which has a population of about 5,000.

The heat and winds have been leading to extreme wildfire behavior that makes controlling the fires nearly impossible. On Saturday, fire tornadoes were observed with the Loyalton Fire in Lassen County, Calif., between Reno, Nev. and Lake Tahoe.

The LNU Lightning Complex fire progressed about three miles to the southeast in just an hour and a half early Wednesday, forcing firefighters and first responders to scramble. As the fire advanced, a PG&E weather station recorded a temperature spike to 114 degrees, indicative of heat coming from the blaze.

Many of these fires were sparked by lightning strikes after an unusual line of storms swept into the Bay Area and moved inland Sunday, while other storms featuring dry lightning, which occurs when thunderstorms produce little to no rainfall, sparked still more fires.

The scope of the fires facing California is unusually broad, with blazes burning in Monterey County, near the Oroville Dam north of Sacramento, near the Nevada state line as well as the northern coastal areas and southern parts of the state. Other fire complexes, consisting of multiple individual blazes, were burning elsewhere in the state Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the National Interagency Fire Center, which coordinates federal firefighting efforts, was placed on its highest alert level.

The River fire in Monterey County has consumed more than 4,000 acres, destroyed multiple structures and threatens more than 1,000 more, prompting mandatory evacuations there, too.

The wildfires are spewing large columns of smoke and fouling air quality, contributing to the public health toll, particularly for vulnerable populations who have certain medical conditions. California has been battling a surge in coronavirus cases during the past two months, and evacuations may complicate efforts to get the virus under control, according to experts.

Firefighters arriving from across the state as well as out of state could spread the virus, and evacuation centers must take social distancing measures into account. Many staging points where evacuees are being directed are located outside, which lowers the risk of transmitting the virus.

John Swartzberg, an infectious-disease expert, told the East Bay Times, “It’s a perfect recipe for what we don’t want to do in a pandemic.”

Fires fueled by record-shattering heat wave

The wildfires have grown in the midst of an intense, long-lasting heat wave in California that has set records.

Since Friday, scores of long-standing heat records have fallen, most notably one of the hottest temperatures recorded on Earth, set in Death Valley, Calif. on Sunday.

Several other records have not only met or exceeded previous marks for the day they occurred but also for the entire month of August. Some of the August records include:

Phoenix hit 117 degrees Friday, tying its highest temperature during the month.

Oakland hit 100 degrees Saturday for the first time on record during August.

Needles, in California’s southeastern desert, set an August record of 123 on Saturday.

Sacramento set an August record of 112 degrees Sunday.

The searing 130-degree high temperature in Death Valley on Sunday has captured international attention. If confirmed, it will become the highest temperature measured on the planet during August and the third-hottest in any month. It would also be the highest temperature observed on Earth since at least 1931. The only hotter two temperature measurements before that are disputed by some experts.

The exceptionally hot and dry conditions are made possible by a significant ridge of high pressure, colloquially referred to as a “heat dome.” Air inside the system sinks and warms, while drying out and eradicating any widespread rainfall.

Scientists have found the intensity, duration and frequency of heat waves worldwide are increasing because of human-caused climate change. A 2019 study found the planet has entered a “new climate regime” with “extraordinary” heat waves that global warming is worsening.

Strong ties have also been found between human-caused climate change and increasingly severe wildfires, longer fire seasons and more large fires in much of the West including California.