6/10: I’m digging the lower heat and humidity, but early clouds and the chance of a few showers prevent a higher score.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, a few showers possible. Highs: Near 80.
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, not too muggy. Lows: Low to mid-60s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly sunny, not too humid, very nice! Highs: Low 80s.

Forecast in detail

This is turning into a nice break from typical August weather, here in the middle of August. Our humidity remains on the lower side through tomorrow, with little to no chance of reaching 90 degrees until at least Sunday. We don’t really shake the chance of rain other than tomorrow. But otherwise it’s a decent forecast despite more humid and gradually warmer conditions Friday through Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy this morning as a weak disturbance floats by overhead. That could trigger a few showers or a thundershower this morning into the early afternoon. Otherwise, we should turn partly sunny this afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. The humidity remains on the low side for mid-August (dew points in the low 60s) thanks to a light wind from the north around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Not too muggy as the humidity remains somewhat low. Temperatures continue to run noticeably cooler than during that record-breaking 70-or-above streak, with lows mainly in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure exerts a bit more control, which should squash any chance of rain. The result should be a very nice day — partly sunny and not too humid with highs in the low 80s. Winds are light from the northeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Well, the lower humidity can only last so long in August. Dew points rise through the 60s as winds come from the more humid southeast direction. Just a slight chance of a shower with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The humidity is back Friday through Sunday with gradually warming temperatures, but nothing terribly hot. Highs climb from the low to mid-80s on Friday, to the mid-80s on Saturday, and to the mid-80s to near 90 on Sunday. A few showers and storms are possible each day as a few waves of low pressure pass nearby. Confidence: Low-Medium