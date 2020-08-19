Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy this morning as a weak disturbance floats by overhead. That could trigger a few showers or a thundershower this morning into the early afternoon. Otherwise, we should turn partly sunny this afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. The humidity remains on the low side for mid-August (dew points in the low 60s) thanks to a light wind from the north around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tonight: Not too muggy as the humidity remains somewhat low. Temperatures continue to run noticeably cooler than during that record-breaking 70-or-above streak, with lows mainly in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

AD

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure exerts a bit more control, which should squash any chance of rain. The result should be a very nice day — partly sunny and not too humid with highs in the low 80s. Winds are light from the northeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Well, the lower humidity can only last so long in August. Dew points rise through the 60s as winds come from the more humid southeast direction. Just a slight chance of a shower with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead