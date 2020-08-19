The system underwent bombogenesis between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, a term reserved for low-pressure systems with an intense air pressure drop. When the air pressure plummets, it’s a sign that a storm is evacuating air from the upper levels, allowing more air to spiral inward near the surface and the winds to strengthen. A rapid pressure drop signifies an explosively intensifying storm.

The approaching storm is actually a synergy between two individual low-pressure systems dancing a tango over the open ocean. A disturbance at the mid levels will help the two combining surface lows swell into a potent storm system, with widespread strong winds and rough seas. Wave heights south of Ireland may top 40 feet.

But it’s a fleeting feature near the system’s center that looks to run the greatest risk for serious impacts — and pose a big-time headache for meteorologists. The European weather model is hinting that a sting jet, or small but fierce river of hostile wind gusts, may be dragged to the surface Wednesday evening and strike southern Ireland.

Ambient wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph are likely across much of southern Ireland according to Met Eirann, which has hoisted a rare red warning for wind in Cork.

“Between 9 p.m. and midnight, Storm Ellen will produce a core of very severe and destructive winds,” wrote the agency.

Conditions look to improve early Thursday across Ireland.

What is a sting jet?

Sting jets form in rapidly deepening, or strengthening, low-pressure systems. They result when a band of precipitation wraps around the “comma head” of a storm, with strong jet stream winds sweeping some of that precipitation into the system’s “dry slot.” The intrusion of low-level dry air erodes and evaporates the saturated, wind-fueled tongue of precipitation, cooling it and helping its energetic buffets descend down to the surface.

That river of wind may be only 20 or 30 miles wide, but its furious destructive potential leaves a mark. Air accelerating downward may bring surface gusts over 100 mph, wreaking havoc, downing trees, and in rare instances, causing significant structural damage.

History of sting jets

The term “sting jet” rose to prominence after the infamous Great Storm of 1987, during which an unexpected swath of 100 to 120 mph wind gusts roared across France and the United Kingdom. It proved the U.K.’s second most expensive weather disaster on record, and was largely unforecast. Subsequent research into the mesoscale, or local, weather processes that gave rise to the winds developed the theory that currently drives our understanding of sting jets.

Sting jets are occasionally visible on satellite, appearing like the stinger of a scorpion at the apex of a low pressure system’s cloud shield. In extreme events, that cloud tip will have a forked or branched appearance where narrower strips of subsidence, or sinking air, eat away at cloud cover.

Where and when do sting jets occur?

Sting jets, and meteorological bombs, are most common in the wintertime, when strong temperature contrasts and a hyperactive jet stream whip up nasty storms over the North Atlantic. They also can result when tropical systems transition into mid-latitude cyclones, like Ophelia did in 2017 and Leslie in 2018. Both brought sting jet winds to Europe.

Sting jets can also occasionally affect the United States. A West Coast bomb cyclone unleashed hefty winds in coastal Oregon on Nov. 26, 2019.