Through Tonight: We’ve got a gorgeous evening on tap as lower humidity continues to trickle into the area and it remains mostly clear. Under starry skies, lows will dip to the near 60 to mid-60s range in most spots. A touch or two of valley or river fog is possible.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Sunshine will dominate and humidity will be on the lower side as dew points drop into the 50s. We should see another “Nice Day” stamp as temperatures rise to highs in a near 80 to low 80s zone. Winds will be out of the north and northeast at around 5 to 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Weed pollen roaring to life: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Per Susan Kosisky of the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab, “Annual peak daily average concentrations are noted from the 3rd week in August to the 2nd week in September.” She continues, “The highest overall ‘peak week’ is the first week in September. Ragweed is the predominant weed species in the area, producing enormous amounts of pollen. It accounts for some 60% of the total annual weed pollen production.”

Mold spores also are moderate/high, and tree and grass pollen are low.

Soggy August: Rain totals were generally on the light side this morning, with 0.09 inches falling at Reagan National Airport and 0.17 inches at Dulles International. It brings D.C. to 6.31 inches on the month, which is about 4.5 inches above normal to date. Normal for the entire month is only 2.93 inches!