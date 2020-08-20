Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Plenty of sunshine with just a smattering of puff ball clouds in the afternoon. Humidity is comfortable (dew points mainly in the low 60s) and highs only reach the low to mid-80s. Winds are minimal. Confidence: High

Tonight: Evening skies are still mainly clear but clouds increase overnight. An isolated shower could pop up before daybreak. Winds are calm, and lows range through the 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies are partly cloudy and a shower or thundershower could pop up anytime, especially south of the District and during the afternoon. Highs hold in the low to mid-80s but humidity is on the rise with dew points near 70, raising the discomfort level. Winds remain minimal. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any isolated showers should quickly taper off but clouds will hang around through the night. Winds calm and lows fall into the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday continues to have plenty of clouds. Scattered shower/thundershowers are likely to pop up, especially in the late afternoon and early evening. Humidity is on the high side (dew points near 70) and highs are mainly in the mid-80s, but a few upper 80s are possible. If the clouds diminish at dusk you’ll be able to see the sliver of a crescent moon just above Spica, a double star, on the western horizon. Lows again hold in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium