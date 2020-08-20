Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Pleasantly warm and dry with a few clouds in the sky; no rain to make this forecast go awry.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny, moderate humidity, and light winds. Highs: 82-86
  • Tonight: Increasing clouds with an isolated shower late night. Lows: 63-69
  • Tomorrow: Partly cloudy more humid. Isolated p.m. shower/storm. Highs: 82-86

Forecast in detail

This is more like it! Not too warm, not too humid, and no pesky showers to worry about. If only it would last. But humidity builds and the chance of showers and storms is back tomorrow and likely to stay for the weekend. By Sunday we are back to challenging the 90-degree mark and should continue to do so well into next week, sigh.

Today (Thursday): Plenty of sunshine with just a smattering of puff ball clouds in the afternoon. Humidity is comfortable (dew points mainly in the low 60s) and highs only reach the low to mid-80s. Winds are minimal. Confidence: High

Tonight: Evening skies are still mainly clear but clouds increase overnight. An isolated shower could pop up before daybreak. Winds are calm, and lows range through the 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies are partly cloudy and a shower or thundershower could pop up anytime, especially south of the District and during the afternoon. Highs hold in the low to mid-80s but humidity is on the rise with dew points near 70, raising the discomfort level. Winds remain minimal. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any isolated showers should quickly taper off but clouds will hang around through the night. Winds calm and lows fall into the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday continues to have plenty of clouds. Scattered shower/thundershowers are likely to pop up, especially in the late afternoon and early evening. Humidity is on the high side (dew points near 70) and highs are mainly in the mid-80s, but a few upper 80s are possible. If the clouds diminish at dusk you’ll be able to see the sliver of a crescent moon just above Spica, a double star, on the western horizon. Lows again hold in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Very warm and humid conditions remain in place Sunday and Monday with partly sunny skies and highs in they upper 80s to low 90s. The risk of late-day showers and storms is fading, especially by Monday. Muggy at night as lows remain in the mid-to upper 60s in most spots to near 70 downtown. Confidence: Medium