Through tonight: The clouds of the day will tend to dissipate this evening. Skies may turn cloudier again overnight, and there’s a small chance of a passing shower after midnight. Lows will be in the mid- and upper 60s.
Tomorrow (Friday): Skies will be partly sunny, and perhaps sunniest early versus cloudier in the midday and afternoon. Low to mid-80s should do it for high temperatures. Showers or a storm will become increasingly likely in the afternoon, though they should be scattered at best and seem unlikely to drop much rain. Winds will be from the south, around 5 mph.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high, as are mold spores. Grass pollen is low/moderate, and tree pollen is low.
More spouts: It’s the time of year for waterspouts. And this time it’s a bunch! Off the coast of Louisiana, as many as 10 were seen at once today.
