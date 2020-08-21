Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Somewhat sunny skies in the morning turn cloudier in the afternoon, with a slight 25 percent chance of a quick shower or storm by sunset. High temperatures range across the 80s throughout the region, with low 80s likely north and west of town. Upper 80s are possible around town if we see enough sunshine. Most spots, mid-80s. Southerly breezes blow near 10 mph during the afternoon hours. Dew points may approach the truly muggy 70-degree mark late in the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few quick showers or storms may pepper the region. No major downpours are expected. Clouds remain and hang tough most of the night. Light southwesterly winds die to nearly calm levels. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s in cooler spots, with mid-70s possible downtown and near the Bay. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): More clouds than sunshine, on balance. Afternoon showers and storms are possible, perhaps a brief downpour. Not a lot of coverage, with only isolated cells expected. Dew points are up around 70 degrees, so you’ll notice that humidity. High temperatures top out in the mid- to upper 80s. Southerly breezes remain light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: An evening shower or storm is possible. Nothing too heavy is expected. Skies may remain mostly cloudy, even if your location doesn’t see raindrops. Low temperatures again bottom out in a familiar range of upper 60s to mid-70s. It’s muggy, for sure. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: A bit more sunshine may greet us, but a few afternoon storms remain possible. There’s a chance of a couple of rumbles in the early morning hours, but a higher chance during the afternoon hours. A few downpours, too, are possible across the region. Muggy upper 80s to low 90s may prove to be our uncomfortable high temperatures. Dew points in the somewhat gross low 70s are also still around. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Mugginess continues, with upper 60s to low 70s for overnight low temperatures. Skies are partly cloudy, perhaps clearest in the early morning hours. Confidence: Medium