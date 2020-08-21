These are the latest developments in what’s already been one of the busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons to date.

Tropical Storm Laura marks the earliest-forming L storm on record, beating out Tropical Storm Luis, which formed on August 29, 1995. The season has also featured the earliest-forming C, E, F, G, H, I, J, and K storms on record.

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to meander west-northwest during the next few days, towards the Bahamas and Florida.

AD

AD

Tropical storm warnings are up in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the northern Leeward Islands and the southeast Bahamas, where tropical storm conditions could arrive in as early as Friday night.

A second disturbance, Tropical Depression 14, may eventually earn the name Marco. It’s located just offshore of northeastern Honduras, and will drift northwestward and bring heavy rain and possible flooding to the Yucatan Peninsula before reemerging over the Gulf of Mexico. It then could intensify into a hurricane, but considerable forecast uncertainty remains with this storm.

If both systems reach or maintain hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously, it would be a first. While there is precedent for a hurricane and a tropical storm or two tropical storms to have occupied the basin contemporaneously, there have never been two hurricanes there at the same time.

AD

AD

It’s not out of the question that Laura becomes a more significant hurricane, the atmosphere over the anomalously warm waters replete with energy to fuel such a tempest. And the pair of cyclones could end up in close enough proximity to affect one another, interacting in ways that will complicate both path and intensity forecasts.

Tropical Storm Laura

The leading edge of Laura’s mass of thunderstorms had just begun moving into the northern Leeward Islands midmorning on Friday, and rains could arrive in eastern Puerto Rico during evening. A tropical storm warning is up for the island, as is a flash flood watch, where a widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain could lead to pockets of flooding and isolated mudslides.

AD

“There is a high risk for flash flooding across the local islands, as well as mudslides in areas of steep terrain,” wrote the National Weather Service in San Juan. “Some main rivers may overflow their banks.”

Present data indicates Laura’s center is slightly farther south than originally believed, making the system more likely to have a direct impact on Puerto Rico through Saturday evening.

Tropical storm warnings are also up for the northern Leeward Islands, southeast Bahamas, the Virgin Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

AD

Over the weekend, Laura will lash Puerto Rico before continuing west-northwest and sweeping through many of the Bahama islands. It’s forecast to threat the needle between Cuba and the Florida Keys early Monday, emerging into the Gulf and reaching hurricane strength.

However, its strength is very much predicated on the extent to which it interacts with land. More time spent over land will weaken the system.