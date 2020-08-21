Through tonight: Clouds streaming into the area should become thicker into the evening and overnight. At least scattered showers are likely in the near-midnight period and then through dawn. For the most part, we’re talking about a tenth of an inch or less of rain, but a few spots could get doused with up to an inch or so if a storm forms. Lows will be mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some fog may develop late, especially in protected valleys.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers and perhaps a few storms are possible, especially in the first half of the day. We should see more clearing in the afternoon, but additional storms that pop to the west may try to trickle in late. Highs will be in the mid-80s most spots.
Sunday: There may be some early morning fog to dissipate, but overall it’s looking like a quieter day than Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with just an outside chance of a late-day storm. It should be a touch warmer, as well, so let’s say mid-80s to near 90 for now.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate. Both tree and grass pollen are low.
