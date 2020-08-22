Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Saturday): Most of the overnight shower activity should be out of here near sunrise, but some may linger into the midmorning. Skies are cloudiest early, with more clearing through the afternoon. If we do see enough sun, a storm or two could pop up late. Highs should generally make the mid-80s, or a range of about 82-87. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tonight: An isolated storm could linger into the evening. Clouds remain plentiful, and some fog may develop late at night. It’s muggy, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

AD

Tomorrow (Sunday): There should be a good deal more sun than today. That helps highs rise well into the 80s and toward 90. Dew points around 70 make it feel like the low-to-mid 90s. I think we’re mostly or fully dry, but a late-day storm can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are mainly clear. After a warm but pleasant evening, lows fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s. A touch or two of fog is possible in the late night and toward dawn. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunnier-than-not skies persist Monday. With time, some of those familiar bubbly clouds common of the midday billow high. There could be a few late-day storms, some of which could drop heavy rain. High temperatures are mainly in the upper 80s to near 90. Confidence: Medium