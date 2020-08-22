Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Scattered pockets of rain and isolated downpours will continue to develop and slowly push through the region into the early evening. Most of the action should dissipate after sunset, but some lingering showers may persist overnight, especially south and west of the District. Mostly cloud, foggy and muggy overnight with lows and dew points around 70 degrees.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Low clouds and fog lift in the morning, with partial sunny skies more likely as the day proceeds. It’s hotter and still humid, with highs in the upper 80s and dew points north of 70 again. Isolated showers in the afternoon should be more hit or miss than Saturday’s rain. Overcast and muggy tomorrow night with lows in the low 70s.
