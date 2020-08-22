While exactly where these storms make landfall is still coming into focus, Laura is projected to be near the coast of Louisiana Wednesday while Marco approaches the Texas coast Tuesday.

Laura developed near the Leeward Islands early Friday, prompting tropical storm warnings for the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, much of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and the southeast Bahamas. Heavy rain and gusty winds were just offshore of Puerto Rico around sunrise Saturday, expected to sock the island during the day with potential flooding and mudslides.

Marco, meanwhile, blossomed late Friday night northeast of Honduras. A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning is up for the Yucatan Peninsula, where conditions will deteriorate Saturday afternoon.

Both systems will converge on the Gulf by late this weekend into early next week, crowding the ocean basin in a feat that’s only been recorded twice before. The storms’ anticipated proximities complicate their forecasts, though at least one of them is likely to become a hurricane over the toasty gulf waters.

The pair of storms come during an already hectic hurricane season, Laura and Marco becoming the earliest L and M storms on record respectively. The season, which has been nearly twice as active as typical, has also featured the earliest recorded C, E, F, G, H, I, J and K storms.

The ongoing active stretch is likely to continue at least into early- to mid-September.

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura was just southeast of Puerto Rico around daybreak Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of around 40 mph. Doppler radar revealed torrential tropical downpours aiming for the island territory, likely to bring a widespread 3 to 6 inches of soaking rain that could trigger flash flooding and mudslides. Localized 8 inch totals are likely over south central or southeast Puerto Rico closest to the system’s axis of heaviest moisture, while gusty winds and rough seas are probable island wide. Waves to 12 feet are possible just offshore.

On satellite, Laura appeared to be gaining organization, a core of very cold, tall cloud tops evident towards the storm’s center. Gravity waves, or ripples in the atmosphere, can be spotted in the clouds propagating northeastward from the heaviest thunderstorm activity, attesting to the power of their updrafts.

Less defined, however, was a single consolidated center to Laura, the National Hurricane Center instead finding “evidence of several vorticity centers rotating around the mean storm center.” Vorticity, or spin, needs to gather and combine into one dominant center for a system to intensify.

It also appeared that Laura was tracking more west than west-northwest, hugging the southern edge of its forecast cone. That’s been a tendency with the storm since the beginning, and will have implications on its what lies ahead for the cyclone. That could prove beneficial for Puerto Rico, potentially cutting back on rainfall and flooding potential.

Laura could tap into surprise intensity

Laura will drift west or west-northwestwards over the coming day, acquiring a bit more of a northerly component on Sunday. The system will pass near or directly over Hispaniola, bringing heavy rains locally totally half a foot or more to Haiti and the Dominican Republic. That will also present a mudslide risk, especially in Haiti, where decades of rampant deforestation has contributed to unstable hillsides vulnerable to excessive rainfall.

Cuba could be in line sometime later Sunday into Monday.

Laura’s predicted passage over the rugged terrain of Hispaniola and then Cuba will slow or reverse any strengthening.

After passing over Cuba, the system is forecast to begin intensifying again, but its exact position by early next week is highly uncertain.

“The track guidance is spread from the Florida Keys to the western end of Cuba as the storm enters the Gulf of Mexico,” wrote the National Hurricane Center in an online discussion Saturday. Although Louisiana is considered Laura’s most likely destination, “models have potential landfall locations along the Gulf coast from the Florida Panhandle to the middle Texas coast.”

Right now, the National Hurricane Center predicts Laura will attain Category 1 status with winds up to 85 mph, but that may not be the ceiling to Laura’s intensity. Winds in the upper atmosphere will be calm and supportive of further maturation, while extremely warm water temperatures near 90 degrees in spots may make a breeding ground ripe for rapid intensification.

It’s not out of the question Laura becomes a more serious hurricane, or even flirting with Category 3 or higher strength.

Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco had sustained winds of 50 mph as daylight dawned Saturday morning. The system was located east of the Yucatan Peninsula in the northeast Caribbean. A hurricane watch is up from Punta Herrero to Cancun Mexico, with a tropical storm warning for Punta Herrero to Dzilam Mexico.

Initially it looked as though Marco would pass almost directly over the Yucatan, which would bring the area heavy rainfall, but weaken the system. Marco has remained farther east, however, and is most likely to slip through the 150 mile wide gap between Cancun and western Cuba.

Heavy rain is still possible, though. The National Hurricane Center is calling for “3 to 6 inches” in northern Quintana Roo and the Yucatan, with isolated totals of 10 inches. Those numbers may need to be trimmed however, as satellite imagery captured the bulk of the precipitation offshore.

They also note that 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible in western Cuba, but it’s looking increasing likely that the farther east track could spell greater flood potential there. Up to a half foot is probable in a few locales.

Marco will eventually enter the Gulf of Mexico, where it could make a run at hurricane strength on Monday. However, a disruptive change of wind speed and/or direction known as wind shear could approach from the northwest. That will spell an end to Marco’s intensification, and could weaken the system back into a tropical storm before landfall, most likely in Texas, Tuesday into Wednesday.

Possible interaction

If, and presumably when, Laura and Marco both cram into the Gulf of Mexico next week, the two could influence one another. That’s looking unlikely at this point.

“Large-scale guidance generally agree that any binary direct or indirect interaction, while both systems are in the gulf and at near equal latitude, is unlikely at this point,” wrote the National Hurricane Center.

In the remote chance an interaction known as the Fujiwhara Effect occurs, both cyclones could perform an elegant dance and slip around each other. They would orbit a common center, with Laura likely propelled west-northwest while Marco’s northward progress could be slowed.

If that proves to be the case, Marco would have a better chance to intensify more before being affected by increasing wind shear.

In any case, the oceans are replete with fuel, the atmosphere will offer a window for intensification, and one or both storms will become hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico. It is unclear what lies ahead, but Gulf Coastal residents ought to remain abreast of the latest forecasts and be ready to act if instructed to.

Historical perspective

If Laura and Marco churn through the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously, it will mark just the third time on record two storms co-existed there. The other two times were in September 1933 and June 1959 according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. Though no longer officially forecast, if both storms manage to become hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, it would be a first.

Five named tropical systems have already made landfall along U.S. shores in 2020. If Laura and Marco follow suit, as forecast, 2020 will break the record for most continental U.S. landfalls in a single year.