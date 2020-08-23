Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Some clouds and maybe a dwindling shower grace the early-morning skies, but they should turn somewhat brighter by mid-morning and into the midday. The afternoon should end up partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 and high humidity (dew points in the low 70s). An isolated shower or storm could pop up during the late afternoon. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tonight: A few showers or storms are possible as we get into the evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Some fog is possible overnight with light winds from the southwest and moderate to high humidity. Overnight lows fall to the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Similar to today with the heat building a bit stronger, as highs head for near 90 under partly sunny skies. Weak low pressure overhead could spark an isolated shower or storm but most of the day should be dry. The humidity may be a touch lower (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70) thanks to a slightly drier breeze from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: Skies take on a clearing trend overnight as high pressure noses its way into the southeastern U.S. We’ll have some light winds from the west to go along with temperatures again falling back to the low 70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and still rather humid, with high pressure holding off all but an isolated storm or two out in the mountains. We’ve got a good chance to add to the 90-degree day count, with highs near 90 to the low 90s. Tuesday night we stay mostly clear and a little sticky, with light winds and lows in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium-High