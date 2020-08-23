Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Mostly sunny for the remaining daylight hours, but scattered showers and storms will become a bit more widespread into the evening hours. A few of these storms may reach the severe threshold, with gusty winds and downpours as the main threat. Drying out overnight, but staying mostly cloudy and muggy with lows right around 70 degrees.
Tomorrow (Monday): Monday’s weather is much like it was on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies and a westerly wind direction will push temperatures close to 90 degrees again, with a heat index in the mid- to upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms are again a possibility in the late afternoon hours. Mild, muggy and overcast tomorrow night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
