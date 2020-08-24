Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): We’re into the final week of August, but this day feels like mid-summer with a sweaty combination of heat and humidity (dew points in the low 70s). Highs are near 90 but it feels like the mid-90s. Skies are partly sunny, but a few scattered storms could flare up during the afternoon (20 to 30 percent chance you encounter one). Winds are light from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We can’t rule out a couple evening storms, but they should fade after sunset. Overnight, it’s partly cloudy and muggy, with lows 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly sunny and remaining steamy. Highs should top 90 in most spots, but the humidity makes it feel like the mid- to upper 90s. A cool front moving into the region could ignite a few storms (20 to 30 percent chance), which could be strong to severe, but they may end up more concentrated north of our immediate area. Winds are from the west around 10 mph, gusting to 15 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Storms are possible in the evening, especially in our northern areas, and they could be intense. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It stays hot Wednesday and Thursday, but humidity levels may dip modestly, mainly Wednesday. Highs Wednesday are near 90 while Thursday they increase to 90 to 95. Afternoon/evening storm chances are slight (around 20 percent) both days. Confidence: Medium

On Friday into part of Saturday, the remnants of Laura may sweep across the area, bringing a period of showers and storms. The long-term track of the storm remnants is uncertain. The remnants could miss us to the south or north, resulting in mostly dry conditions. Highs are likely to be in the humid 80s with lows near 70. Confidence: Low-Medium